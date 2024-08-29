Akwa Ibom Police Commissioner Ayilara is dead

The Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom State, Waheed Ayilara, is dead. Ayilara, it was gathered, died in the early hours of Thursday at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja. Sources close to the family said that he underwent prostate cancer surgery on Wednesday before he died hours later.

“We are very sad to inform you that our friend, brother, and family, the Commissioner of Police for Akwa Ibom State, Waheed Ayilara, is dead,” the family source said. A top police officer in Akwa Ibom State, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak on the matter, also confirmed the CP’s death.

When contacted for confirmation, Police Public Relations Officer, Akwa Ibom state police command, ASP Timfon John in Uyo, said that “the command cannot make any comment until an official statement by the family is received”.

In November 2023, as a DCP, Ayilara was unveiled as the acting Commissioner of Police in Lagos. Ayilara, a former Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department, took over from AIG Idowu Owohunwa.

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, deployed Ayilara to head Akwa Ibom State Command in February 2024.