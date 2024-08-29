JUST IN: Ajaero returns to Labour House after honouring police invitation

The President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has returned to the Labour House after honouring the invitation of the police.

Ajaero reported at the Force Headquarters in Abuja on Thursday morning accompanied by human rights lawyer Femi Falana, SAN, and others.

His invitation by the police allegedly about an investigation bordering on terrorism financing had generated controversy with the NLC and other labour unions accusing the Federal Government of attempting to intimidate labour leaders.

Details later…