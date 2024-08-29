Under my watch, NBA will hold government accountable – Osigwe

Newly sworn-in president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Afam Osigwe has promised that the association under his watch will governments at all levels will be held accountable, including and especially the federal and state governments.

He said his administration will work towards ensuring that government’s policies and programmes meet the yearnings and aspirations of our people, as they relate to the provision of good governance, transparency in financial expenditures, reducing drastically the cost of governance and ensuring that the welfare of our people is given topmost priority.

Osigwe gave these assurances on Thursday while delivering his inaugural speech at the inauguration ceremony of the 32nd President and National Officers of the NBA in Lagos. “We will strive to ensure that Government responds appropriately to the challenges of security of lives and properties, respect for the fundamental rights and freedoms, the provision of gainful employment and all the basic amenities of life, especially food, shelter, clothing, qualitative and affordable education, healthcare, and other infrastructure as well as access to justice,” Afam said.

“Under our leadership, the NBA shall be vocal and constantly speak up on issues affecting the legal profession and the administration of justice. The NBA shall constructively engage with the various tiers of government and other stakeholders by presenting proposals and blueprints for dealing with issues as they arise.”