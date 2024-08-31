Lagbaja assures Nigerians of victory against insurgency

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. -Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja has reassured Nigerians that the military would soon surmount the prevailing security challenges facing the country. Lagbaja gave the assurance during the closing ceremony of the Chief of Army Staff combined Second and Third Quarters Conference 2024, on Thursday in Uyo.

For five days, Principal Staff Officers of the Army Headquarters, Corps, Formations and Operations Commanders, Commandants of Nigerian Army Schools and Tri-service Institutions, as well as selected Nigerian Army officers serving in key appointments and tri-service establishments across the country converged on, Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital for the Chief of Army Staff Combined Second and Third Quarters Conference 2024 in Uyo.

The conference allowed participants to appraise the conduct of ongoing Nigerian Army operations, training, and other activities in executing its constitutional mandate. It also provided an opportunity to make strategic projections for the fourth quarter and comprehensively review the counter-insurgency operations, anti-banditry efforts, and other critical operations across the country.

While speaking at the closing ceremony of the conference, the chief of Army staff, Lt Gen Taoreed Lagbaja assured that the army was on the path to victory against insecurity in the country. According to him, the reassurance was based on the security briefings he received from different army formations and commands across the country.

Lagbaja at the beginning of the conference, had assured Nigerians that the Army would not succumb to calls by some powerful interest blocs to disrupt democratic governance in the country. He said that the Nigerian Army was still struggling to restore its integrity after many years of military rule and hence is not ready to lose its prestige built in the past 25 years of staying out of power.