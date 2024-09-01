President Tinubu arrives in China on state visit

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday arrived in Beijing, the capital of China, on a state visit. In the Asian country, the Nigerian leader would attend the 9th Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Summit, themed “Joining Hands to Advance Modernisation and Build High-Level China-Africa Community with Shared Future.”

This was disclosed in a post on X by the President’s Special Assistant on Social Media, Dada Olusegun. “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu arrives in Beijing for his official state visit to China,” the presidential aide said. “He will meet with President Xi Jinping and will hold meetings with Chinese business leaders on the sidelines of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.”

Tinubu was received by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Kaduna State counterpart, Uba Sani; Minister of Works, David Umahi; the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; among other Nigerian and Chinese government officials. Earlier, the Chinese President, Xi Jinping invited Tinubu to pay a state visit to China in September.

The visit, according to presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, is expected to enhance economic collaboration and attract investments to Nigeria. The President would also use the opportunity of his Asian trip to visit prominent Chinese firms such as Huawei Technologies and the China Railway and Construction Corporation to accelerate the completion of the Ibadan-Abuja segment of the Lagos-Kano rail project.

He is also expected to meet with CEOs of 10 top Chinese corporations, which manage over $3 trillion in assets across sectors such as ICT, oil and gas, aluminium production, seaport development, finance, and satellite technology.