‘Slash Legislators, Executive salaries by 30/40 per cent’, Electoral Committee proposes

The Joint Committee on Electoral Matters has proposed a slash in salaries of legislators and executive members by 30 and 40 per cent respectively. This was proposed on Monday during an interactive session with Judiciary and political parties led by the Chairman, the Senate Committee on Electoral Matters, Senator Sharafadeen Alli on the National Assembly Review and amendment of the Electoral Act 2022.

According to them, the salaries of legislators should be reduced by 30 per cent while that of the executives be reduced by 40 per cent to cut costs. During the session, political parties also proposed that all elections – presidential, National Assembly, governorship, and State Houses of Assembly be conducted in a single day, asserting that the current staggered system of elections is not cost-effective.

They also proposed the continuous voter registration link to the National Identity Number (NIN) for added security and to save costs during the voter’s registration.

Among the 35 proposals presented by the IPAC Chair during the 3-day retreat, the registered political parties also maintain that the appointment of the Independent National Electoral Commission chairman should no longer be the responsibility of the executive rather it should be advertised to interested parties.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the joint committee has promised to interact with INEC and Nigerians across the board, for robust feedback to minimise disruptions and ensure rancour and hitch-free elections in the future.