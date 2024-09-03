‘Your vehicles will last longer, Dangote assures Nigerians as refinery rolls out petrol

Billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote has assured Nigerians of the highest quality supply of Premium Motor Spirit for their vehicles, saying that they “are now going to have good petrol while the engines of your vehicles will last longer.”

The billionaire gave the assurance at a press conference in Lagos on Tuesday as the refinery rolled out its first petrol from its 650,000 barrels per day facility. “You will not be having an engine issue, which a lot of us were having. It won’t happen at all. “The quality here will match that of anywhere in the world; US, America, we will make sure that nobody will beat us in terms of quality,” Dangote said.

The refinery owner said as soon as his company finalises modalities with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), the product will hit the market. “As soon as we finalise with the NNPCL, our product will start going into the market.

“We will help to restore industry and manufacturing. We will begin real import substitution, which is what we have, you know, saving foreign exchange, earning foreign exchange, which will stabilise the naira, and it will also help bring down inflation and cost of living,” he stated.