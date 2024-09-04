NBA offers free legal services to #EndBadGovernance protesters

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has offered free legal representation to #EndBadGovernance protesters with court cases across the country. President of the NBA, Afam Osigwe, who announced this on his X handle on Wednesday, also directed NBA branches to monitor the legal proceedings against protesters across the country.

He said, “I have directed the branches of the Nigerian Bar Association to monitor the trials of the #EndBadGovernance protesters. “Additionally, I have launched a pro bono support initiative for protesters who lack legal representation. “The Nigerian Bar Association Citizens’ Liberties Committee (NBA-CLC) has been tasked with liaising closely with the chairmen and human rights committees of NBA branches in regions where protesters are currently being prosecuted. This ensures that no defendant suffers injustice.

“The NBA legal team will continue to monitor court proceedings to ensure that trials are conducted with strict adherence to due process, safeguarding the legal rights of all defendants. “The Nigerian Bar Association legal teams are in courts and will continue to monitor proceedings to ensure that the rule of law is upheld, the human rights of defendants are protected, and justice is served.”

Nine of the #EndBadGovernance protesters were remanded in Kuje correctional centre after being charged with treason while the court ordered the remand of the only female among them in the Suleja correctional facility. The protesters, alongside thousands of others, demonstrated against hunger and bad governance from August 1 to 10, 2024.