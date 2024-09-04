New Minimum Wage: NYSC DG promises increased allowance for Corp members

Serving corps members have been assured that as soon as civil servants start receiving the new minimum wage as approved by the federal government, their monthly allowance will also increase.

The NYSC Director General, Brigadier General Yusha’u Ahmed gave the assurance while addressing corps members at Kebbi State Orientation Camp, Dakingari and Sokoto State Orientation Camp in Wamakko.

He said their selfless and immense contributions to the socio-economic development of the country cannot be underestimated.

General Ahmed also implored them to use the opportunity of the service year to develop themselves and plan for greater heights in future.

The director general further advised the corps members to embrace the NYSC skill acquisition and entrepreneurship development programme, to acquire vocational skills that will make them self-reliant.

The Federal Government and the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) recently agreed to a ₦70, 000 new minimum wage for Nigerian civil servants.