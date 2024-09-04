Take note of Wike’s threats, PDP Govs tell security agencies

Governors under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have urged security agencies to note the “threats” by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to cause political crises in the state of any governor who tries to interfere in the affairs of the PDP in Rivers State. Wike in Port Harcourt on Saturday had said “I hear some governors who say they will take over the structure and give back to somebody, I pity those governors because I will put fire in their states“.

In a statement, the Director General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Emmanuel Agbo, said nobody is above the law and urged security agencies to take note of the minister’s utterances. “The Forum calls on the heads of the national security apparatuses to take note of threats by Wike to stoke the fire of violence at the sub-nationals as no one is above the laws of the land,” Agbo said.

“The statements and threats to peaceful coexistence made by Wike to “Put fire” in the PDP controlled states are unbridled, irresponsible and without ambiguity totally unacceptable as it undermines efforts to build and maintain peace, cohesion, collaboration and mutual respect amongst leaders and members of the party.

“It is rather unfortunate that this is coming from someone who was once a member of this highly revered forum as a former governor.

“The Forum has always maintained “a touch one, touch all” philosophy and individually and collectively stand by and support each other no matter the circumstances. “A tradition Wike tremendously enjoyed in his days of travail as governor. Thus, we therefore maintain that our position on the affairs of the PDP in Rivers State, as unanimously resolved at our 2024, 3rd and 4th Meetings held in Enugu and Taraba States respectively are not subject to review by any individual no matter how highly placed.

“We are irrevocably committed to working with the National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party, the PDP, in ensuring that Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State is conferred with all the privileges he is entitled to as a Governor elected on the platform of our party, both at the state and national levels. “The recent actions of the governors, including their support for Governor Fubara, reflect their dedication to these values. It is crucial for all party members, including Wike, to work together towards common goals rather than pursuing personal vendettas.

“The Forum insists that it is incumbent on the National Working Committee of the PDP to invoke both official provisions and unofficial good offices platforms to find an amicable solution to the crisis in its Rivers State chapter.”