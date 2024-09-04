Terrorism Financing: ‘Briton refuses to honour invitations, evades arrest — Police

The Nigeria Police Force has said Andrew Wynn, the British national who was declared wanted for alleged subversive activities and terrorism financing, has refused to turn himself in for questioning. Addressing a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday, the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the Briton was invited several times by the police to answer questions on the allegations levelled against him but refused to honour the invitations.

Adejobi added that after turning down several invitations, Wynn fled the country to evade arrest. The development comes after Wynn on Monday, said he would be more than happy to turn himself in for questioning. In an exclusive interview on Monday, the Briton, who denied any wrongdoing, said that he is not on the run and is more than ready to speak to the Nigerian authorities.

“I am not aware that I am a fugitive, I am not aware that I am running away from the law, I have been visiting Nigeria for 25 years. I have had a bookshop at the NLC offices right at the centre of Abuja for seven years and all that time, of course the security forces have paid no interest in me.

“I only have one nationality and the name on my passport is Andrew Wynne with a nickname. I am more than happy to talk with the police, I am more than happy to have a discussion on WhatsApp or Zoom, I am more than happy to go to London and meet with officials from the Nigerian High Commission. If they want to start a conversation then I think that is more than adequate,” Wynne said.