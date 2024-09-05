Lagos extends work-from-home policy by three months

Lagos State Government has extended the work-from-home policy for civil servants due to the rising cost of living. In a statement on Wednesday, Lagos State Head of Service, Bode Agoro, said the government has extended the “flexible work initiative” for another three months to assuage the effects of the removal of petrol subsidy.

“Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has magnanimously approved the extension of the flexible work-from-home initiative for an additional three (3) months with effect from September 4th to 3rd of December 2024,” the statement reads.

“Accordingly, all accounting officers are enjoined to note the content of this circular for compliance and give it the deserved service-wide publicity.”

In February, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced that workers on grade levels 01 to 14 should work from home for two days a week, while those on grade levels 15 to 17 should work from home for one day.