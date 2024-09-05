Legislative Mentorship: Speaker charges youths to pay attention to details

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen has urged Nigerian youths to pay attention to details other than being carried away by the euphoria of modern technology. He made this call during an interactive session with some youths participating in the training of 2024 Legislative Mentorship Initiative on Wednesday in Abuja. The Speaker said that it is only by paying attention to details that the youths can achieve success and become good leaders.

According to Hon. Abbas the success so far recorded under his leadership in the House is hinged on his principle of trust, accountability and transparency which has been the hallmark of the 10th House. He said it is unfortunate that even though there is a huge deposit of information on the internet for the youths, many have failed to pay attention to details. He added that as Speaker of the 10th House with the highest number of political parties, he has been able to manage the House amicably with high sense of cohesion, respect and accommodation for the divergent views of members.

Hon. Abbas said the ability to maintain trust and transparency is what has been holding the House together, saying “members of the House believe I am transparent and accountable. I respect their opinion and they respect me for that”. Speaking on plans for persons with disabilities, the Speaker said the disability law signed into law by former President Buhari is currently being implemented, assuring that the 10th House under his leadership has very high regards for persons with disabilities.

He also said that his leadership was committed to ensuring an equitable representation for women in the political space of the country either through elections or appointment. He said the ongoing constitution review will address discrimination against women, stressing that the House was working on to ensure that all women related bills that did not get favourable consideration during the 9th Assembly take front burner.