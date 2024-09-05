NBA condemns fuel price hike, asks Govt to halt implementation

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has strongly condemned the recent increase in the pump price of fuel by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), from N617 to about N900. The NBA described the sudden price hike as not only harsh but also unjustified at this time.

A statement by the President of the NBA, Afam Osigwe (SAN) says the significant and abrupt hike has imposed an unbearable burden on the already overstretched finances of ordinary Nigerians. Osigwe, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, said the development would further aggravate the economic challenges faced by millions across the country. “The cascading effects of such a steep increase in fuel prices on the cost of living, transportation, and essential goods and services are deeply troubling,” Osigwe said.

“Many Nigerians are already grappling with inflation unemployment, and other forms of hardship, and this additional financial strain is simply unsustainable. If allowed to persist, this price hike will only deepen the poverty and hardship experienced by the citizens.” While the NBA acknowledged the necessity of economic reforms and recognises the government’s responsibility to make difficult decisions, the association said these decisions must be made with the utmost consideration for their impact on the welfare of the citizens.

The NBA called on the Federal Government to immediately halt the implementation of the policy and engage in meaningful dialogue with all relevant stakeholders, including civil society organizations, labour unions, and economic experts, to explore more sustainable and less punitive alternatives. It also urged the government to prioritize the welfare of its citizens, particularly the most vulnerable, and to pursue policies that alleviate rather than exacerbate the hardships faced by the Nigerian people.

To NBA, it remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding the rule of law and will continue to advocate for the rights and well-being of all Nigerians. We stand ready to engage constructively with the government to find a more equitable solution that ensures economic stability while safeguarding the interests of all Nigerians.