Sports Minister congratulates Esther Ogechi Nworgu for winning Paralympic Silver Medal

The news of Esther Ogechi Nworgu, one of our athletes, winning a silver medal at the ongoing Paralympic Games in Paris is indeed heart-warming, historic and inspiring. Ms Esther Ogechi Nworgu clinched the silver medal in Women’s up to 41Kg power lifting and in doing so, set two new Paralympic records with her last two attempts at the coveted gold medal. She was eventually defeated by China’s Zhe Cui who set a new PR record of 119kg. This was contained in a press statement signed by the special advisor to the Minister of Sports Diana-Mary Nsan on Wednesday.

The statement reads “It is with immense pride that I, on behalf of our dear President, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR and sports loving Nigerians, congratulate Ogechi Nworgu for her silver winning heroics at the Paralympic Games. This well-deserved victory, coming at a time when our country is still reeling under the disappointment of the Olympic Games is not only heartwarming but uplifting. Thank you Ogechi Nworgu for lifting the Nigerian spirit from the agony of our recent disappointment. The nation is grateful to you for your patriotism, hard work and for showcasing the resilient Nigerian spirit.

Your outstanding performance and the performance of Mariam Eniola Bolaji who had earlier clinched our country’s first medal and creating history in the process, for herself, our country and the African continent, being the first African player, male or female to win a badminton medal at either the Olympic and Paralympic Games; remain a source of pride and inspiration.” He said.

Furthermore, he said “My sincere hope is that your performance will inspire our other athletes yet to compete in their various sports to strive for gold and by so doing, secure a prominent place for themselves in the annals of Nigeria’s sports immortals. The government and people of Nigeria are solidly behind all of you as you go for Paralympic laurels. Once again, thank you Esther Ogechi Nworgu for making us proud and for lifting the spirit of the nation.”