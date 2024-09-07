BREAKING: Nigeria’s Ugwunwa wins Silver in Javelin at 2024 Paralympic

Nigeria’s Flora Ugwunwa has won a Silver medal in women’s Javelin F54 at the ongoing Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

She finished 2nd in the event with a throw of 19.26m behind Uzbekistan athlete Nurkhon Kurbanova who set a world record with a throw of 21.12m.

Ugwunwa’s feat has made Nigeria rake in the first medal in Para-Athletics, with a total medal of four so far.

The 40-year-old Nigerian has continued to shine, having now won three consecutive Paralympic medals – two GOLDs (Rio, Tokyo) and now Silver (Paris).