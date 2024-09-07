MAPOLY Rector confirms Students’ alerts of NELFUND, inaugurates new SUG Exco

The Rector of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, Ogun State, Dr Adeoye Odedeji disclosed that students of his institution have started receiving alert from the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), for the student loan applied for. He revealed this during the inauguration of newly elected Students Union Government (SUG) Executives, held at the school premises in Abeokuta, the State capital.

The Rector explained that the student loan was received by the institution, on behalf of the students, for the payment of their schools fees. He expressed concern that majority of the students had not taken advantage of the Federal government students loan opportunity. He appealed to the students to take advantage of the initiative, saying that it was meant to take the stress of running helter skelter looking for money to pay school fees. “We discover that from our own side we sent about 11,000 depth data for NELFUND and NELFUND waited for students to register.

“It was only 81 students from the institution that registered, applied and after screening those 81 students, 26 students were found to be qualified. “Majority of students did not apply for the loan. I strongly believe that the opportunity is still there that they should go and apply for this loan. “The 26 students that are found qualified , I received alert for the payment of their school fees this morning , that simply means those students school fees for next session has been taking care of. “NELFUND in due course will again credit there account with maintenance allowance which will not come to the school,” he said.

Odedeji noted that the management and the students would continue to be partners in the overall growth of the institution. In his remarks, the new SUG President, Prosper Oladele, assured the students that he would represent them effectively without compromise.