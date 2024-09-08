Minister hails Eagles AFCON performance, Omolayo, Ugwunwa, Ogunkunle on Paralympic Medals

The Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Enoh, has congratulated the Super Eagles on their AFCON qualifier match against Benin Republic. The minister described their performance as “impressive”. He wrote on his X handle, “You defeated your opponents 3-0 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo. Bravo!! Let’s keep soaring Super Eagles!”

He also extended his congratulatory messages to Bose Omotayo and Isah Ogunkunle for their outstanding performances at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Flora Ugwunwa claimed a silver medal in the Women’s Javelin F54 category with a remarkable throw of 19.26 meters, finishing 2nd in a highly competitive field. Bose Omolayo in the Women’s 79kg Para Powerlifting category, lifed an impressive 145kg to secure the silver medal for Nigeria.

Isau Ogunkunle earned a bronze medal in the Men’s Singles Class 4 Para Table Tennis event. Ogunkunle became the first Nigerian athlete to win an individual medal in Para Table Tennis since the Sydney 2000 Games. Reacting to their achievements, Senator Enoh said, “We are immensely proud of our Team Nigeria Paralympic athletes. Bose Omolayo, Flora Ugwunwa, and Isau Ogunkunle have brought us immense pride and joy with their incredible performances on the global stage.

Their dedication, resilience, and passion embody the true spirit of Nigeria, and they continue to inspire millions with their remarkable achievements.” The Honourable Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting Para sports and ensuring that Nigerian athletes receive the backing they need to succeed on the international stage.

“Our champions have shown once again that disability is not a limitation. As a nation, we remain committed to fostering an inclusive environment where all athletes, regardless of ability, can thrive and make us proud on the global stage.”