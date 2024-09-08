NIS deports 61 foreigners over irregular immigration offences

A total of 61 foreign nationals were deported by the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) from the country in August 2024. The figure of the deportees is contained in a report released by the service detailing its achievements for August 2024.

In the report, the reason for deporting the foreign nationals is to address and curtail the issue of irregular migration in the country. The report partly read, “The NIS eased out 61 foreign nationals to address irregular migration. The new Visa Policy facilitated 8,352 Visas on Arrival.”

This is, however, not the first time immigration is deporting foreign nationals from the country. Between 2020 and 2022, seventy foreign nationals were deported from the country.