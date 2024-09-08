Pastor Jeremiah’s miracle water, soap under investigation, says NAFDAC

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued an alert to Nigerians regarding the activities of a faith-based organisation, Christ Mercy Land Deliverance Ministries, led by Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin. In a statement released on Sunday, NAFDAC’s Director General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, the agency claims the ministry is using its (NAFDAC) name to mislead and deceive the public.

It emphasised that none of the products being advertised and sold by the organization are registered with the agency. It said, “NAFDAC wishes to alert the public on the activities of a faith-based organization – Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries – that uses NAFDAC name to deceive the unsuspecting public. “Recently, NAFDAC has been inundated with petitions from concerned citizens about Senior Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin of Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries, Km 5 Effurun, Sapele Road, Delta State, on a Miracle Water and Miracle Soap being advertised with healing and miracle claims and sold to unsuspecting members of the public by the Spiritual Ministry.

The Minister showcased the use of Miracle Water and Miracle Soap on social media to heal barrenness. He claimed that the women would carry twins if they used the soap. He openly told his congregation that the Soap is NAFDAC registered. Thus, the public began to visit the office to confirm the claims. “The petitioners also submitted the following products from the Spiritual Ministry to NAFDAC to verify the bogus claims. The products are Miracle & Healing Water, River Jordan Water, the Miracle Water from The Pool of Bethsaida, A New Beginning Mount Camel Miracle Water, Water of Life, Miracle Water from The Pool of Bethsaida (1L), A New Beginning Pool of Bethsaida Water, and Father Smelled Perfume.”

The agency stated that upon receipt of the petitions, it contacted the Delta State Coordinator, through the Director Post Marketing Surveillance of the agency, to ascertain the existence or records of any transaction with the Christ Mercy Land Deliverance Ministries and the products in Delta State Office. “The Coordinator was also directed to visit the Ministry to establish the veracity of the claims in the petitions and take necessary regulatory action on the production facility in the Ministry where the Miracle water and other products are produced. The State Coordinator covertly bought the Miracle Water (25cl) for 3000 naira from the Ministries and took the pictures.

“On Wednesday, August 14th 2024, the State Coordinator Delta State visited the Mercy Land Ministry and met the Head of Service – Mr. Ogunleye Fufeyin and the Chief Security Officer. The officials denied producing Miracle and Healing Water or Soap even with the evidence of the receipt of purchase. He claimed that only the Logo and address on the label were theirs but not the product. The HOS added that they only have a pool of Bethsaida water, which is spiritual and artificial. The HOS requested time to meet with other staff and returned. He returned after 30 minutes and refused to cooperate, asking them to see the CSO.