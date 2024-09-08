‘VAT, fuel price hikes will worsen cost-of-living crisis’, Atiku warns

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has condemned plans by the federal government to increase Value Added Tax. In a statement on Sunday via his X handle, Atiku said the policy would deepen the domestic cost-of-living crisis. He described the plan as a“blazing inferno that will consume the very essence of our people.”

He said, “President Bola Tinubu, alongside his coterie of advisers, has resolved to raise the VAT rate from 7.5% to 10%, even as the NNPCL has announced a soaring PMS price increase at the pump. “This move unveils a new era of regressive and punitive policies, and its impact is destined to deepen the domestic cost-of-living crisis and exacerbate Nigeria’s already fragile economic growth.

“President Tinubu and his entourage seem to be resorting to their familiar tactic: heaping burdens upon the impoverished while steadfastly ignoring their extravagant excesses! “Tinubu’s actions reflect a profound insensitivity to the plight of the less fortunate as he indulges in the opulent renovation of villas and the acquisition of new jets and vehicles for himself and his family. “One need not be an economist to grasp the ominous implications of President Tinubu’s ill-conceived policies for Nigeria’s future.

“The relentless rise in taxes and interest rates has proven excessively onerous, debilitating businesses of all sizes and leading to job losses while intensifying the suffering of the poor.