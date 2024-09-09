2027: Abure-Led Labour Party withdraws automatic ticket for Obi, Otti

The Julius Abure-led Labour Party has cancelled the automatic ticket it previously reserved for the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi and Abia State governor, Alex Otti, for the 2027 election. This was made known in the resolution of the Abure faction of the part after its National Executive Council meeting held on Monday in Abuja.

The party said that it has thrown open all its tickets, from the presidency to the House of Assemblies to all qualified Nigerians. This is coming after some leaders of the Labour Party, including Obi, Otti, some elected Senators and House of Representatives members of the party met in Umuahia, Abia State last week to appoint a 29-man care-taker committee to lead the party in the interim. The Committee which is to be chaired by former Minister of Finance, Nenadi Usman, will midwife an election of new leadership in 90 days.

However, in a communique signed by Abure, and National Secretary, Umar Ibrahim, the NEC nullified the decision taken at the stakeholders meeting convened by Otti in Umuahia. The Abure-led NEC maintained that there was no vacuum in the leadership of the party after “conducting its National Convention in line with its constitution, the Electoral Act and Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on March 27, 2024, at Nnewi Anambra State.”

It consequently called on the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmud Yakubu, “to stop aiding and abetting the Governor of Abia State Alex Otti to further cause damage to the party.

“NEC in session also note that His Excellency Alex Otti have constantly quoted the INEC Chairman as saying that the tenure of the officers of the party has expired, which His Excellency Alex Otti said has necessitated his calling of the meeting and setting up a Caretaker Committee. “On the basis of the foregoing therefore, NEC in session hereby call on all teeming members, supporters and members of the general public to kindly disregard the so-called meeting and its outcome.”

The NEC also reimposed confidence in the leadership of Abure led National Working Committee and urged all party members to continue to respect the leadership of the party and obey its lawful directives. It also delegated its powers to fill vacant positions in the NWC and also approved the conduct of State, Local Government and Ward Congress as may be schedule by the National Working Committee in line with party’s Constitution and other Extant laws.

“NEC In session also approved the composition of the disciplinary committee as provided in Constitution. “NEC in session also approved the review of some disciplinary actions taken against some members in the spirit of reconciliation.”