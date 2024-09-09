DSS occupying our office in Abuja – SERAP

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) says officers from the Department of State Services (DSS) have taken control of its Abuja office.

SERAP made this known in a statement on it X handle on Monday, describing the action as an ‘unlawful occupation’. SERAP said the officers are demanding to meet with the organisation’s directors.

It called on President Bola Tinubu to direct the DSS to end the “harassment, intimidation and attack on the rights of Nigerians.

The statement reads, “Officers from Nigeria’s State Security Service (SSS) are presently unlawfully occupying SERAP’s office in Abuja, asking to see our directors.

“President Tinubu must immediately direct the SSS to end the harassment, intimidation and attack on the rights of Nigerians.”