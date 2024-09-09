‘He’s very inconsequential’, PDP slams Kwankwaso for calling party dead

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated former Kano State governor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, over his claim that the party is “dead”, saying that he is “very inconsequential” in the Nigerian politics today. The main opposition party said that Kwankwaso has extreme selfishness and self-centeredness which shows that he is not a leader.

Kwankwaso, who was the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 election, had during the inauguration of the party’s renovated office in Katsina on Saturday, said that he and his supporters left the PDP because the party “is dead”. But reacting to Kwankwaso’s remarks on Sunday, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said the party does not intend to join issues with him on such display of self-centeredness and insensitivity.

He said, “He is very inconsequential in the Nigerian national politics today judging from the fact that he is struggling to lead a Party called NNPP which is also struggling to control only one State.

“It is unfathomable to imagine that a failed and inconsequential politician with only one State would claim that a Party that has 13 governors, many Senators, many Members of the House of Representatives, several States Assembly control and strong presence in all the Local Government Areas and Wards across the country is dead.

“More disturbing is that Sen. Kwankwaso has exhibited extreme selfishness and self-centeredness which shows that he is not a leader. “It is unfortunate that at this time when the PDP and patriotic Nigerians are speaking out against the excruciating hardship in the country occasioned by the anti-people policies of the APC administration; at this time Nigerians including in Sen. Kwankwaso’s home State, Kano are dying of hunger and starvation; when over 150 million Nigerians have sunk deeper into poverty; when millions of Nigerians are daily losing their means of livelihood; at the time the Naira has fallen to over N1,600 to a Dollar with over 34% inflation rate; in the wake of APC’s brutal increase in the price of petrol to over N1,200 in various parts of the country, the only thing that occupies Senator Kwankwaso’s mind is his self-centered pipe dream of becoming President. It is very unfortunate.