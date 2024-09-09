INEC opens portal for Ondo Gov Poll media accreditation

The Independent National Electoral Commission has opened its online portal for the accreditation of media organisations and journalists covering the upcoming Ondo State governorship election, set for November 16, 2024.

INEC, in a statement released on Monday by its National Commissioner and the Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, announced that the portal is now live and will remain open until midnight on Thursday, October 31, 2024.

Media outlets interested in deploying reporters and technical staff for election coverage are required to submit their applications through the portal at [https://imap.inecnigeria.org](https://imap.inecnigeria.org)…