TUC condemns Ajaero’s ‘unjust’ arrest, demands his immediate release

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has condemned the arrest of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero. Ajaero was arrested and detained by officers from the Department of State Services on Monday on his way to the United Kingdom.

In a statement signed by its President, Festus Osifo, on Monday, the TUC said the arrest of the NLC President is unjust action that represents a clear violation of the rights to freedom of association and expression, fundamental pillars in any democratic society. The statement reads, “The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has received with grave concern the news of the arrest of the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) earlier today. This unjust action represents a clear violation of the rights to freedom of association and expression, fundamental pillars in any democratic society.

“Congress, firmly condemns the arrest and calls for his immediate and unconditional release. This arrest sets a dangerous precedence that threatens not only the leadership of the Nigerian labour movement but also the voices of millions of working-class Nigerians who rely on unions to represent and protect their interests. “It is imperative that the government respects the rule of law, democratic norms, and the legitimate rights of workers and their representatives. The labour movement has always stood for peaceful negotiations.

“We, therefore, urge the Nigerian government to prioritize dialogue and reconciliation over harassment. We stand in solidarity with the NLC and reaffirm our commitment to defending the rights and dignity of Nigerian workers.”