Ajaero’s arrest shows Tinubu Govt’s campaign to intimidate, subdue Labour, says Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has criticised the President Bola Tinubu’s administration for the arrest of Joe Ajaero, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC). In a statement on Tuesday, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said Ajaero’s arrest shows the broader clampdown on organised labour and free speech under Tinubu’s leadership.

He claimed that the level of oppressive control imposed by Tinubu’s administration now surpasses even the harshest days of military dictatorship. The former Vice President also called on the current administration and security agencies to redirect their intimidation towards the perpetrators of violence.

“The recent arrest of Mr Joe Ajaero, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, en route to an official event, epitomises this regime’s relentless campaign to intimidate and subdue organised labour,” Atiku said. “The escalating assault on civil society and the media by the Bola Tinubu administration is profoundly disturbing. The level of oppressive control now imposed surpasses even the harshest days of military dictatorship.”

Ajaero was arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Aiport in Abuja on Monday on his way to the United Kingdom for an official assignment, the NLC said. The NLC president was billed to attend the Trade Union Congress conference in London slated for Monday.