DSS bows to pressure, releases Ajaero, seizes passport

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released labour leader Joe Ajaero. Ajaero, who confirmed his release to our correspondent, said the secret police allowed him to go home around 11 pm on Monday. The Nigeria Labour Congress president said he was grilled for about 15 hours since his arrest around 7 am at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Ajaero, however, said his travel passport was seized by the secret police. The labour leader said though he was detained by the DSS, some police officers also came around to grill him at the DSS office in Abuja over the #EndBadGovernance nationwide protests that took place in August. Ajaero said he was quizzed over alleged terrorism financing involving a British national, Andrew Wynne.

The labour leader was on his way to the United Kingdom on Monday for a Trade Union Congress (TUC) event when he was arrested at Abuja airport. The NLC had condemned Ajaero’s arrest and gave the secret police Tuesday midnight to release the labour leader. The union had also put all its affiliates, state councils, civil society allies and all patriotic Nigerians on the highest state of alert in the light of “this troubling development.”

The TUC, global rights group Amnesty International, as well as human rights activist Femi Falana, amongst others, had berated the Federal Government for clamping down on the labour leader and demanded his immediate and unconditional release. The NLC president had honoured police invitation over allegations of terrorism financing in late August, insisting on his innocence.

Ajaero was previously arrested last November in Imo State when he was about to lead a protest over unpaid workers’ salaries, amongst others.