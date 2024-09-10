Nigerians convicted of corruption should not benefit from state pardon – Fagbemi

The Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, has said those who have been prosecuted and convicted for corruption should not enjoy state pardon. Speaking in Abuja on Monday at a roundtable organised by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for state commissioners for justice, Fagbemi said he would suggest in the next constitutional review that those found guilty of corruption should not enjoy the prerogative of mercy.

“I will suggest in our next constitution review exercise that we expunge those found guilty of corruption from benefiting from powers of the prerogative of mercy to serve as a deterrent to others,” the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), said. He stressed the importance of collaboration among all stakeholders, particularly the attorneys-general, in the fight against corruption, calling on them to avoid allowing nepotism, political witch hunting, rivalry, or bigotry to influence their actions in an attempt to appease their governors.

Fagbemi urged anti-graft agencies to ensure that cases are investigated thoroughly before suspects are arrested to avoid media trials. “We should not give in to public sentiments. In Nigeria, we are polarised along political lines. Let us be thorough and take our time before inviting someone for questioning. Don’t do a shoddy job and be quick to say we have caught a big fish…You will catch a big fish.

“If it is two or three big fish you are able to get in a year and you are thorough, it is alright,” Fagbemi stated.