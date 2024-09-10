‘On routine investigation, not harassment’, DSS on ‘invasion’ of SERAP’s offices

The Department of State Services (DSS) has described allegations by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) that its officers had taken control of its Abuja and Lagos offices, as “inaccurate and misleading”.

A statement by the department on Tuesday said it became necessary to clear the air as it had been inundated with multiple enquiries on the matter. According to the DSS, its officers had visited SERAP’s offices on a routine investigation, adding that its officers were not there to harass anyone.

It said “This narrative is inaccurate and misleading in its intent. For the records, a team of two unarmed Service operatives were lawfully detailed on routine investigation to SERAP office in Abuja, which has sadly been skewed and misinterpreted as unlawful, harassment and intimidation of SERAP officials. The Service further wishes to state that such official enquiries and liaison are traditional and do not in any way amount to illegality or raid.”

While it assured of an in-depth investigation of the allegation, it sued for citizens’ participation in national security management. “The DSS, therefore, urges the public to disregard these false narratives as it restates its commitment to utmost professionalism in the discharge of its core mandate,” it said.

SERAP in a statement on its X handle on Monday, described the action as an ‘unlawful occupation’. SERAP said the officers were demanding to meet with the organisation’s directors. It called on President Bola Tinubu to direct the DSS to end the “harassment, intimidation and attack on the rights of Nigerians.