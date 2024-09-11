Court grants N10m bail each to #EndBadGovernance protesters

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted N10 million bail on each to the ten members of the #EndBadGovernance protesters who were charged with attempt to overthrow President Bola Tinubu between August 1 and 4th this year.

While delivering ruling in their bail applications, Justice Emeka Nwite said the protesters must produce sureties who must be property owners in Abuja and must deposit documents of the properties to the court in addition to swearing to affidavit of means. The court equally ordered the defendants to produce one surety each who are based in Abuja and must be willing to deposit their international passports and three recent passport photographs with the court.

Justice Nwite, while rejecting the objections of the Inspector General of Police against the bail applications, however, ordered the defendants not to participate in any public rally throughout their trial. The judge also ordered that the defendants be remanded in prison custody pending the perfection of their bail conditions. The accused persons are said to have committed the treason offence during their one week nationwide protests when they allegedly levied war against Nigeria.

The court has fixed the 27th of September for the commencement of trial.