Amnesty International condemns bail conditions for #EndBadGovernance protesters

Amnesty International has criticized the bail conditions granted to the 10 #EndBadGovernance protesters facing treason charges. On Wednesday, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja granted N10 million bail on each to the ten members, saying they must produce sureties who must be property owners in Abuja and must deposit documents of the properties to the court.

Shortly after the ruling, Director of Amnesty International Nigeria, Isa Sanusi, expressed concern over the weaponization of such stringent requirements. “Amnesty International observes with grave concern the Nigerian Authorities’ wanton weaponisation of stringent bail conditions to justify arbitrary detentions and to excessively restrict activists’ right to freedom of peaceful assembly,” he said.

According to Sanusi, the ten #EndBadGovernance protesters and other protesters arbitrarily detained in various prisons across Nigeria for peacefully protesting corruption and deep poverty between 1-10 August should not have been detained in the first place.

“The Nigerian authorities must uphold their international human rights obligations by protecting and facilitating the right to peaceful assembly. The heavy-handed clampdown and witch-hunt of human rights defenders, journalists, whistleblowers and activists must end,” he stated.