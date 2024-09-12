INEC extends collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards in Edo State by 3 days

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has obliged the stakeholder’s unanimous appeal to consider an extension of the period for the collection of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) for a few days to enable more voters collect their cards. This was part of the resolutions reached at an interactive meeting with stakeholders today at the Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub in Benin City, ahead of the Edo State governorship election holding next week.

The meeting was well-attended by Chairmen of Political Parties, candidates, traditional and religious leaders, security agencies, civil society organisations and the media. The Chairman of the Commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, and the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, addressed the stakeholders and responded to their electoral and security concerns.

In a statement signed by the National Commissioner & Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee Sam Olumekun, Consequently, a three-day extension has been granted from Friday 13th – Sunday 15th September 2024. The cards will be available for collection in our 18 Local Government offices across the State from 9am to 5pm daily.

The Commission appeals to all registered voters who are yet to collect their PVCs to seize the opportunity of the extension to do so. In line with the Commission’s policy, no collection by proxy will be allowed.