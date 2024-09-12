Jandor gives monetary support to Lagos PDP members tomorrow at 9am

*169 party members in the first batch

The Lagos PDP Governorship Candidate in the 2023 general elections, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) will tomorrow Friday 13th September 2024 gives monetary support to party members in the state to cushion the effect of the current economic hardship.

Dr. Adediran will tomorrow by 9am extend a hand of love to a total of 169 party members who will form the first batch of this humanitarian project.

All listed party members are hereby invited to;

Venue: The Liberty Place

25, Adeniyi Jones Street, Ikeja, Lagos.

Time: 9am

More to follow…!