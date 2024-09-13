Eko Bridge Repairs: LASG rolls out road diversion plan

The Lagos State Government has announced that traffic will be diverted away from Eko Bridge to facilitate emergency repairs by the Federal Ministry of Works.

A statement by Commissioner for Transport, Oluwaseun Osiyemi on Friday, said the repairs will be carried out in four phases, during which the bridge will be intermittently fully or partially closed, depending on the work schedule.

Motorists are advised to use the following alternative routes during the repairs, Motorrists heading to the island from Funsho Williams Avenue can make use of the service lane at Alaka to connect Costain and access Eko Bridge to continue their journeys.

Alternatively, motorists heading to the island can access Costain to connect Eko Bridge to Apongbon for their destinations. Motorists can also connect Apongbon inwards Eko Bridge to link Costain to ccess Funsho Williams Avenue.

Motorists can also make use of the Costain inwards Alaka/Funsho Williams avenue or go through Apapa from Costain and link Oyingbo to access Adekunle to link Third Mainland Bridge for their desired destinations.