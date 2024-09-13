Tinubu expresses confidence in reforms as Nigeria’s trade surplus hits ₦6.95tn

President Bola Tinubu has welcomed the National Bureau of Statistics’s new report which states that Nigeria recorded another trade surplus in the second quarter of 2024, hitting ₦6.95tn.

According to the report, the current surplus is 6.60 per cent higher than the ₦6.52tn surplus recorded in the first quarter. In a statement by the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu expressed confidence in the reforms his administration is pursuing, and believed they will create a more robust economy that will usher in a new era of prosperity for Nigerians.

The NBS report, according to the presidential aide, reflects the country’s strong export performance in the second quarter, and comes just days after the country recorded almost 100 per cent oversubscription of its first $500m domestic bond and half-year revenue of ₦9.1tn.

The NBS reported that exports drove the Q2 surplus to Europe, the United States and Asia.