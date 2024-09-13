Wike proves ownership of PDP as NWC ignored Governors and approved Rivers State illegal Congress

It appears the 13 PDP Governors put together have, for the fear of Wike fire in their respective states conceded to him, thereby throwing one of their own, Governor Fubara under the bus.

This development has truly indicated that the PDP as presently constituted belong Nyesom Wike, the FCT Minister. Yesterday at the Damagum led NWC meeting, the party rendered the PDP Governors vituperations on Rivers State Congress and their promise to stand by Governor Fubara inconsequential, and gave their full backing to Nyesom Wike, thereby rendering the Governors a toothless bull dog.