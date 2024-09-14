2027: I’m open to working with other candidates – Peter Obi

Politician and presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has reacted to an alleged misinterpretation of his recent television interview, claiming that some fifth columnists have resorted to propaganda, deliberately distorting the narrative.

In a series of posts via his official X handle on Saturday, Obi said he is ready to partner with those who share his vision for advancing Nigeria’s progress. He emphasised he is not desperate to become president or any position but is determined to see Nigeria develop.

According to the former Anambra State Governor, he does not want to be one of those preoccupied with 2027 while Nigerians are suffering from hunger, poverty, insecurity, and other pressing challenges.

He said, “I have been inundated with calls and concerns regarding the interview I granted to News Central TV. In that interview, I took the opportunity it provided to explain my position in detail. However, some fifth columnists have resorted to propaganda, deliberately distorting the narrative. “Let me reiterate clearly what I said, which is on record. I do not want to be one of those preoccupied with 2027 while Nigerians are suffering from hunger, poverty, insecurity, and other pressing challenges.

“I explicitly stated my openness to working with others, provided their intentions were not centred on state capture. I emphasized my commitment to partnering with those who share my vision for advancing Nigeria’s progress.” The former governor stated that he remains committed to the Labour Party, adding that he is committed to bringing millions of out-of-school children back into classrooms.

“I also made it clear that I remain committed to the Labour Party, and if anyone wishes to negotiate or join forces, they must disclose their true intentions. When 2027 arrives, if I decide to run for any office, it will not be with those whose sole aim is state capture or merely winning an election.