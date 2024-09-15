UN team visits Maiduguri, seeks urgent support for flood victims

Officials from the United Nations and humanitarian organisations have visited Maiduguri over the devastating floods ravaging the area. The team, comprising of international and national Non-Government Organisations (NGOs), was led by UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mohamed Fall. They arrived in the Borno State capital on Saturday on an assessment visit over the Alau Dam flood disaster.

This was disclosed in a press release to journalists on Sunday by the National Information Officer of the UN Information Centre, Oluseyi Soremekun. Soremekun said the team met with affected residents, government officials, and Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, to assess the damage and outline immediate support measures. “The flood-affected people are facing a crisis within a crisis, as the floods occurred during a severe food insecurity and malnutrition crisis.

“I witnessed firsthand the devastation and hardship caused by the flooding, including the destruction of homes, businesses, and infrastructure. I also saw the suffering of the affected communities,” Fall stated. The delegation promised swift action to alleviate the suffering of displaced families, including the provision of food, clean water, sanitation facilities, and shelter.

It stated that many people affected by the floods, reported to be the worst in 30 years, already had humanitarian needs prior to the disaster, having been displaced multiple times by conflict and insecurity, and are now even more vulnerable.