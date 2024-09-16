Pelican Valley ends Ecostay Apartments launch with thanksgiving

…To host maiden weekly show after 12 months

Frontline player in the nation’s real estate business, Pelican Valley, has concluded its Ecostay Apartments launch and marking of the 10th anniversary of the firm on Sunday with Thanksgiving in celebration of a robust story of God’s blessings, immense goodwill and success in the last 10 years. It was also a time to thank God for keeping the CEO, Ambassador (Dr) Babatunde Adeyemo and his team safe, granting them wisdom to steer the affairs of the company the right way without getting involved in unethical business practices and operating smoothly without litigations or police case from any quarters.

Adeyemo who described the Pelican Valley as ‘God’s project,” performed the Thanksgiving along with members of his team at Mount Zion Baptist Church Onikolobo, Abeokuta, where his Director of Operations, Tpl Olumide Akintomide, is a member. In line with the Pelican Valley’s commitment to the cause of children and widows through its Okó Opó Foundation, the CEO on behalf of the company lent supportive hands to the Church’s Children project and also pledged yearly support for 10 widows from the Mount Zion Baptist Church. Earlier on Friday, they were at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library OOPL Central Mosque, Abeokuta to appreciate Almighty Allah.

In his words of encouragement, the Chief Imam, Sheikh Al-Imam Ahmad Olajide, enjoined the Muslim faithful to join Adeyemo to thank Almighty Allah on the successful commissioning of the first sets of Eco-friendly Apartments on Wednesday. Citing the instruction of Allah in Quran(Quran 5:2), Sheikh Ahmad Olajide also said Muslim faithful should support their Muslim fellow that is doing good and wish him/her well. The Sheikh expressed confidence in Adeyemo and the feat being achieved in the real estate business, saying he conducts his business with the teachings of Islam in mind. “We Muslims are very proud of Ambassador (Dr.) Babatunde Adeyemo because he portrays the teachings of Islam in his business, and he is a good ambassador of Islamic community. We pray to Almighty Allah to continue to be with him, his business and his family. And we request from Allah to give us more Muslims like him,” he said.

Similarly, at the Mount Zion Baptist Church, the Under Shepherd, Revd. Mosses Gbolahan Oyinlola, who received the Pelican Valley, commended the firm for choosing the church as the place to express gratitude to God for His benevolence and blessings over the years, especially the successful launch of Ecostay Apartments. While thanking the firm for employing one the church members, he prayed for more of God’s blessings, protection and grace upon Pelican Valley, the CEO and his team to excel. “We want to thank you for choosing our Church for Thanksgiving and we indeed value your present. We want to thank you for employing one of our members, Mr. Olumide Akintomide, because if you hadn’t employed him, he might have been a liability to the church.

“He occupies important position as choir master. We have known him for a very long period of time with good character as you mentioned, and we thank God that he is a good Ambassador of this Church. ‘Also, we thank you for your donation to this church and the slots given to us to empower some of our members who are widows. We pray to God to replenish your wealth, uphold your family and continue to grow your company,” Oyinlola said. Given the rationale for Thanksgiving, Adeyemo said though he is a Muslim, but Islam admonishes Muslim faithful to believe in God and all His prophets, including Jesus Christ, saying this informed why they were in the Church on Sunday at the Mount Zion Baptist Church.

According to him, the firm’s clients also cut across the two major religions. He revealed that it is the plan of the Pelican Valley to make Ecostay Apartments a tourist site and to begin hosting a weekly show there in the next 12 months for people to unwind and enjoy the comfort of a serene environment, where nature meets luxury. “We have been in the real estate business for 15 years unofficially and 10 years officially. We have no record of fatal cases, we didn’t get ourselves involved in unethical business practices and we have never even been to any court for any case. We have not been to the police station. “To crown it all, God has really delivered the project for us, including the launch of the Ecostay Apartments.

“A lot of miracles happened. Despite the heavy downpour in Abeokuta, we did not witness any downpour in Kobape where we had our event. I believe that’s a sign of God’s hand and intervention in a complete way. It is a thing of joy to us and things are going on positively for the company. Pelican Valley is a God’s project,” Adeyemo said.