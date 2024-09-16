Tinubu, Govs urge prayers for peace as Muslims celebrate Eid Maulud

President Bola Tinubu and governors have sent messages of goodwill and congratulations to Nigerian Muslims on the 2024 commemoration of the Maulud Nabiy, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

In a statement on Sunday by presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga, the President urged Muslims to use the period for deep reflection and remembrance of the Prophet’s exemplary conduct and noble teachings. “As we mark the Maulud, we should all reflect on the life lived by Prophet Muhammad, exemplified by purity, selflessness, perseverance, kindness and compassion. We must endeavour to imbibe those virtues,” he said.

President Tinubu also urged the Muslim faithful to dedicate the Maulud holiday to pray for the country and show empathy and compassion toward one another. Also, Senate President Godswill Akpabio in a statement by his spokesperson Eseme Eyiboh said, “As you celebrate this important Muslim feast, I pray that this auspicious day brings peace, joy, and blessings to our great nation and the world at large.

“I enjoin you to imbibe the teachings of the Holy Prophet and be inspired to live in harmony, love and service to humanity.” Similarly, Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, said the occasion called for deeper reflections within the human race. “I join the rest of the world in congratulating Muslims on this special day and urge everyone to reflect on the lessons of the Prophet’s birth and life.” He called on Muslims in Adamawa State to use the occasion to pray for the peace of Nigeria, especially during these challenging times of economic hardship. “Let us continue to support the government in our state to do more for the people,” the governor was quoted by his spokesman Humwashi Wonosikou.

Also, Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, urged Muslims to show love, tolerance, perseverance, patriotism and commitment to the growth and development of the State. Fubara, in a statement by his spokesman Nelson Chukwudi, charged the faithful in the state and across the country to commit to ensuring that they continue to benefit from the genuine policies and programmes of government put in place to make life easy for all living and doing business in the State, without discrimination.

“The occasion, yet again, provides an opportunity to reflect deeply on the need for greater application of the Prophet’s teachings bordering on piety, charity, patience, resilience, justice and peaceful coexistence,” he added. Governor Fubara assured the Muslim community in Rivers State, and indeed, all residents of his administration’s resolve to sustain the tempo of providing critical projects and social services to improve the quality of life of the people.