Tinubu’s cap design now symbol of political deception, disappointment — Atiku’s Aide

The Special Assistant on Communications to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Phrank Shaibu, has said the design on President Bola Tinubu’s cap has become a symbol of political deception and disappointment to his supporters. Shaibu stated this in a statement titled “De-cap-itated!” released on Monday.

According to him, the once-highly sought-after item has also become a burden for merchants selling it. He said, “The defeat of the German army led to the swastika becoming an item never to be displayed anymore in the public space. “So, too, has the Emilokan caps become relics of political deception and disappointment in the wardrobes of those who used to wear it.

“Even the once-eager vendors who proudly displayed the Emilokan caps at bustling traffic lights and strategic street corners now find themselves burdened by them. “What was once a prized symbol of political fervour has become an unwanted relic, gathering dust as no one bothers to ask for them anymore.

“The caps, once seen as a beacon of hope and power, have now turned into silent reminders of promises unfulfilled, leaving these sellers with a product that has lost its allure and meaning.”