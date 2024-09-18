APC has plunged Nigeria into an abyss of suffering, Atiku warns Edo voters

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has warned Edo citizens against voting for an Alliance Progressive Congress candidate in the upcoming Edo State governorship election. Atiku made this known in a statement on his X handle on Wednesday titled ‘The clear choice for a prosperous Edo State’.

He advised Edo voters to opt for change, adding that APC had forsaken the ideals of governance, ignoring the cries of the common man. He said, “As the good citizens of Edo State prepare to make their voices heard this Saturday, the 21st of September, 2024, let us reflect on the immense power within our grasp. “The power to break free from the chains of bad governance, the power to chart a new course for our beloved state. That power lies in your vote, a precious tool for change.

“The APC has donned the mask of a friend to the masses, but behind this veil lies a sinister reality. They have lured gullible voters with sweet promises, only to reveal their true nature— a party driven by a hunger for power rather than the well-being of the people. “They have forsaken the ideals of governance, ignoring the cries of the common man while pursuing their own selfish ambitions. Under their watch, Nigeria has been plunged into an abyss of suffering.

“They have sown seeds of poverty, despair, and insecurity. The once vibrant spirit of our nation has been dimmed by a relentless struggle for survival, where even the simplest of needs, like food, have become out of reach for millions. “In this grim reality, our people are not dying of disease but of hunger. We stand at the lowest point in our nation’s governance. The APC has not served the people; they have served themselves.

“And when the people, rightfully aggrieved, have raised their voices in protest, they have been silenced, dragged to courts under charges of treason. Meanwhile, the APC’s leaders bask in luxury, indifferent to the hardship that grips the nation. “But there is hope. In this dark landscape, Dr. Asue Ighodalo shines as a beacon of integrity and vision. His candidacy offers a path to redemption for Edo State. Where the APC has faltered, Ighodalo stands firm, ready to serve with competence and a genuine commitment to the people’s welfare.