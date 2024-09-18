Aviation workers suspend planned protest over 50% deductions

Aviation workers in Nigeria have suspended their planned protest slated for September 18, 2024, over 50% deductions of the revenue of aviation agencies. Last week, aviation unions in the country blamed the Federal Government for its refusal to reverse its 50 per cent deduction policy from the internally generated revenues of agencies in the aviation sector.

The agencies are the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Nigeria College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), and the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB).

However, in a statement dated September 17, 2024 and signed by Olayinka Abioye, the General Secretary of the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), the workers discontinued the planned protest.

“Subsequent upon information available to us about an ongoing discussion by higher authorities over the continued deductions of 50% by the Federal Government, I hasten to inform our esteemed members that the planned protest scheduled for 19/09/2024 is hereby suspended pending the outcome of these discussions which we shall communicate appropriately to you all,” Abioye stated.