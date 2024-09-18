Borno Flood: Reps commiserate with victims, donate N100m

The House of Representatives has joined in with well-meaning Nigerians to assist in the recent flood disasters in Borno State and donated the sum of N100 million to alleviate the sufferings of victims.

This was as a special delegation of the House led by the Chairman of the Northern regional Caucus, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, to Maiduguri on Tuesday afternoon to sympathize and commiserate with the Government and people of the state over the unfortunate incident.

The delegation visited the governor of the state, Prof. Babagana Zulum, in the state capital. The chairman of the Northern regional caucus said he was making the donation on behalf of the Speaker, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, and the entire members of the House. Addressing reporters at the Government House in Maiduguri, Doguwa commended President Bola Tinubu for his prompt and swift response to the plight of the people of Borno state.

He expressed appreciation to him for pledging the federal government’s support to the state government and the affected victims. “We also pledge the National Assembly’s readiness to liaise with the federal Government to come up with a legislative framework or any possible budgetary intervention to help the state government to address the impacts of flood disaster in the country,” Doguwa said.