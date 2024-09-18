FG announces take off of $550m Ubeta gas project

The $550 million upstream gas project between the NNPC Ltd. and TotalEnergies on the development of the Ubeta field has taken off, the Presidency announced on Tuesday. Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Olu Verheijen, disclosed this during an inaugural US-Nigeria Strategic Energy Dialogue, hosted by the U.S. State Department in Washington, DC.

According to a statement signed by Chief Corporate Communications Officer NNPC Ltd, Olufemi Soneye in Abuja on Tuesday, the signing ceremony of the 550 million USD Final Investment Decision (FID) on the Ubeta Field Development Project took place in Abuja in June this year. The Ubeta field, which was discovered in 1964, is located northwest of Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Speaking at a luncheon organised as part of the inaugural US-Nigeria Strategic Energy Dialogue, Verheijen said the upstream gas project would deliver 350 million standard cubic feet of gas per day when operational. Verheijen added that major energy reforms introduced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu since June 2023 focused on improving energy security, attracting investments, and deepening collaboration with key partners, including the US government.

She said the key reforms had improved the viability of the gas-to-power value chain of the country. The reforms, according to her, included initiatives to improve cash flows in electricity distribution through smart metering and the payment of outstanding debts owed investors and to reduce carbon emissions from gas production. She added that the President issued five new executive orders to support the reform efforts, aimed at providing fiscal incentives for investment and reducing the cost and time of finalising and implementing contracts to develop and expand gas infrastructure.