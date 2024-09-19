FG, Onnoghen get Appeal Court’s nod to settle out of court

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, has granted the request of the Federal Government and former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, to settle out of court, in an appeal challenging his removal as CJN. The decision of the court followed information that the two parties have intensified efforts to reach an amicable settlement of all issues in dispute.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari had in 2019 removed Onnoghen as the CJN during the pendency of a charge against him at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT). At Thursday’s proceedings, lead counsel for the former CJN, Ogwu Onoja, informed the court that the two parties are already having discussions on a peaceful resolution of the dispute. He subsequently appealed to the appellate court for a one-month adjournment for final settlement of the matter.

Counsel for the Federal Government, Tijani Gazali, corroborated the submission of Onoja and requested that the matter be shifted forward for a possible amicable settlement. In a brief remark, Justice J. O. Oyewole, directed them to file terms of settlement for adoption when eventually agreed upon. Justice Oyewole held that the terms of settlement must be documented and filed before the adjourned date for the court to adopt, as its judgement in the matter. He subsequently fixed November 4 as the return date for the two parties.

The former CJN was prosecuted in 2019 by the Federal Government on false declaration of assets at the code of conduct tribunal, found guilty and removed from office. He was also made to forfeit the undeclared assets to the Federal Government. Unlike the August 20 proceedings, Onnoghen was not in court to witness his appeal, in which he is praying the court to set aside the judgement of the CCT that removed him from office and ordered the forfeiture of his five bank accounts.