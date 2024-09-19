Gunshots as EFCC operatives attempt to arrest Yahaya Bello

Gunshots rent the air on Wednesday night when operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) attempted to arrest former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, at the Kogi State Governor’s lodge in the Asokoro District in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Resistance by security operatives at the governor’s lodge immediately led to an altercation with armed officials of the anti-graft agency. Incumbent Kogi governor, Ahmed Ododo, reportedly whisked his predecessor away. Earlier on Wednesday, the EFCC said Bello is not in its custody and that the ex-governor remains wanted “for alleged N80.2billion money laundering charges”.

However, Bello’s media office claimed the former governor was at EFCC office alongside Ododo but was not interrogated. In April, the EFCC declared Bello wanted for alleged financial crime to the tune of N80.2 billion. The EFCC had stormed Bello’s residence in the Wuse area of Abuja and attempt to arrest the former governor whom the Commission later confirmed was whisked away by his successor, Usman Ododo.

The matter has been in court but the former governor has not appeared before the trial judge despite many adjournments.