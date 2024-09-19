IGP appoints Disu as FCT CP, redeploys two others

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has redeployed Police Commissioner Tunji Disu from the Rivers State Police Command to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command. The IGP moved the Commissioner of Police in Delta State, Abaniwonda Olufemi, to the Rivers State Police Command while the FCT CP, Peter Opara, was moved to the Delta State Police Command.

In a statement on Thursday, Force spokesman Muyiwa Adejobi said the redeployment was “to strategically emplace a Police Force well efficient for effective policing”. Also, following the approval of the Police Service Commission, the IGP deployed four CPs as Commissioners of Police for Abia, Lagos, Ebonyi, and Akwa-Ibom State Commands. “The deployment includes the posting of CP Danladi Nda to Abia State Command; CP Olanrewaju Ishola Olawale to Lagos State Command; CP Anthonia Adaku Uche-Anya, fdc to Ebonyi State Command and CP Festus Eribo to Akwa-Ibom State Command.

“The posting of these strategic managers reflects the mission of the Inspector-General of Police to strategically reposition the Police Force and ensure maximum utilization of human resources available to the Force. “The IGP has, however, urged the new CPs of State Commands to ensure diligence in the discharge of their lawful duties and adopt innovations that could mitigate security challenges in their respective areas of responsibility,” the statement read.

He further encouraged them to key into the police reform plans, which will help the progress of the Nigeria Police Force and the growth of the country in general.