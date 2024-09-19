Kano Gov dissolves interim management committees of 44 LGAs

Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, has dissolved the Interim Management Committees of all 44 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state. The decision, which takes immediate effect, was announced during a valedictory meeting with committee members at Africa House, Government House, Kano.

In a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Tofa, it was revealed that the dissolution marks the end of the committees’ six-month tenure, during which they worked closely with the state government to implement its grassroots policies and programmes. Governor Yusuf commended the outgoing committee members for their dedication, saying, “Your commitment in steering the affairs of the local governments for the past half-year has been commendable. You have played a crucial role in assisting the state government in its efforts to bring development to the grassroots.”

He also assured the outgoing members that they would not be sidelined, adding, “The state government will continue to reckon with you and carry you along in future engagements for the benefit of the people of Kano.” The governor directed that the management of local government affairs be handed over to the Directors of Personnel Management (DPMs) of each local government. The DPMs will act as overseers until local government election, scheduled for October 26, 2024.

Governor Yusuf emphasised transparency and accountability, urging the DPMs to “be transparent and adhere strictly to the rules and regulations guiding your conduct as overseers of the local governments.” The dissolution comes as Kano prepares for the upcoming local government election, which is expected to bring in newly elected officials to take over local governance across the state.